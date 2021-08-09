Lights, Camera, Asheville

The Asheville Tourists, High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, are bringing their tour to Aberdeen for the first time! Asheville currently sits 22.5 games back in the south division, while Aberdeen still remains in 2nd place (9 games back) in the north behind the Renegades. The 'Birds look to bring some winning momentum into what is shaping up to be an exciting homestand. After going 3-9 in the last homestand, the 'Birds turned things around going 4-1 on the road in New Jersey. The Aberdeen bats were heating up while they were away! Making his mark was AJ Graffanino with 7 hits and 5 RBI's in his last 3 games. Coming off the DL, Maverick Handley wasted no time heating up with 5 hits, 1 homerun, and 7 RBI's in 4 games. Mundy and Fontana have also been some strong, consistent bats for the 'Birds. As for pitching, Aberdeen added a new 'Bird to the starting rotation last week. Zach Peek made his first start for Aberdeen, getting the win with 5 hits, no runs, and 2 strikeouts in 5 innings pitched. Garrett Stallings added to his win column as well, making it 8 wins on the season. Feliz and

Although they sit far back in their division, the Tourists should not be considered an easy 6 wins for the 'Birds. They are second in the High-A East division in team batting average on the season, and remain ahead of Aberdeen in RBI's and hits on the season. With that being said, the IronBirds are in front of a home crowd, with a number of players who are showing up at the plate, while also playing effective and strong defense. This series is shaping up to be a good one for sure.

Along with great baseball, Leidos Field at Ripken stadium is an experience you don't want to miss this summer! Upcoming promotions at the ballpark include: $3 Bill Thursdays ($3 off concessions for the first 750 fans) post-game fireworks (August 13), Crab Feast and Kids Run the Bases (August 15).

