Lights and Leashes Night Coming to Sugar Land Holiday Lights

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - Sugar Land Holiday Lights (cooled by Just Fix It) enters its third week at Constellation Field, with the debut of Lights and Leashes and returning events such as Santa's Center Field Cinema.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights will be open from Tuesday-Sunday this week and below is a breakdown of the special events for Week 3:

Tuesday, December 1, Open from 6-9 p.m. - Silver Bells Night

Senior (55-and-older) can purchase a discounted $10 general admission ticket.

Wednesday, December 2, Open from 6-9 p.m. - Santa's Center Field Cinema

The Skeeters will be airing "The Grinch" (animated version) on their Texas-Sized videoboard at Constellation Field. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets and watch the movie in the outfield surrounded by the light displays. The movie is included with a general admission ticket and will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, December 3, Open from 6-9 p.m. - Lights and Leashes

This will be the first of two Lights and Leashes nights during the 2020 Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dog(s) on this night. Those that do bring their dog(s) will receive a discounted $10 general admission ticket. People bringing their dog(s) will be required to sign a waiver before entering Constellation Field.

Sunday, December 6, Open from 6-9 p.m. - Ugly Sweater Night

Attendees wearing an "Ugly Holiday Sweater" will receive a discounted $10 general admission ticket.

