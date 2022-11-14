Lifeshare Winterfest and Snow Tubing Return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

November 14, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - One of Oklahoma City's biggest holiday traditions is returning to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The 2022 LifeShare WinterFest, featuring snow tubing, opens Friday, Nov. 25, and tickets for all public sessions are now available online at okcdodgers.com.

LifeShare WinterFest and snow tubing will be open Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 10-11 before operating daily Dec. 17-Jan. 1, with the exception of Christmas Day. Each day features multiple, 90-minute sessions. A full schedule of session times are now available at okcdodgers.com/winterfest.

LifeShare WinterFest single-session tickets are $18. All tickets must be purchased through okcdodgers.com and will be distributed electronically to a mobile device. Group tickets for parties of 10 or more are available for $15 per snow tuber. Only snow tubing riders need to purchase tickets, with complimentary general admission to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

"On average, LifeShare WinterFest attracts approximately 20,000 guests to public sessions on an annual basis, and it's a joy to celebrate the holiday season with each and every one of them at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes.

There will be two different sized snow slides for all ages. The main slide has three lanes that are each 145 feet in length, and the small side is 75 feet long. The slides are also designed to operate in the face of unpredictable Oklahoma weather. Riders must be 42" tall to ride the large slope and lap riding is not allowed on either slope.

In addition to snow tubing, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will again be transformed into a winter wonderland with special holiday lighting and décor throughout the ballpark - including nearly 25,000 feet of lights, decorated trees and photo opportunities. Holiday-inspired food and beverage items will be available at the concession stands.

Private rentals are also currently available for sessions beginning Nov. 27, including on dates LifeShare WinterFest is not open to the public. Those interested should call (405) 218-2115.

The OKC Dodgers will host a special media preview of LifeShare WinterFest Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5-7 p.m. Further details will be provided in the future.

For more information, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com. To learn more about all the great events going on during Downtown in December, presented by Devon, visit downtownindecember.com.

