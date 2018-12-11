Life Skills and Special Education Students Holiday Luncheon

MOOSIC, PA - On Thursday, December 13, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and their charitable arm, the SWB Pinstripes Foundation, will host their second luncheon this holiday season. The club will welcome life skills and special education students in middle school and high school as well as several young adult programs. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 A.M. and will be held in the Legends Club at PNC Field.

"We are happy to once again open the ballpark for a free event like this," said Jordan Maydole, the RailRiders Director of Community Relations. "Our Thanksgiving luncheon was a success with 200 local children and young adults in attendance. It is such a joyous time of year and we hope that Thursday's event matches that feeling of the holiday season!"

CHAMP, the RailRiders mascot will be on-hand to entertain while the guests enjoy a holiday-themed meal and participate in craft-making. In addition, a special guest from the North Pole may visit PNC Field.

This event, like the Thanksgiving luncheon last month, were made possible through approximately $10,000 in donations through the SWB Pinstripes Foundation. The foundation also recently completed a sale of poinsettias and wreaths for the holiday season.

"The SWB Pinstripes Foundation is committed to improving our community," said Amy Miller, the manager of the SWB Pinstripes Foundation. "2018 has been phenomenal year and we are looking forward to growing our reach to best benefit Northeast Pennsylvania."

For more information on the SWB Pinstripes Foundation, please contact Jordan Maydole or Amy Miller in the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

