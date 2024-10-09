#Liberty Are Ready for the #WNBA Finals: 'Queens of the Court: a WNBA Podcast'
October 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
This week, Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson are looking at last year's Finals re-match, New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces. The Liberty, led by Ionescu and Stewart, handled A'ja and the Aces and look ahead to their second-straight finals appearance. All that and more every Tuesday, on Queens of the Court, Presented by AT&T. SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://link.chtbl.com/Queens_YT
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
