LHV Game Notes

The 2018 postseason comes down to a "must win" game for the North Division Champions, as the IronPigs (0-2|84-56) play Game 3 of a best-of-five series against the Wild Card Scranton-WB RailRiders (2-0|73-65) in the first round of the IL's 86th Annual Governor's Cup Playoffs... With a 3-0 loss last night, Lehigh Valley now must take the final three games of the series to advance to the finals. Going back to last season, the Pigs have lost five-consecutive postseason games to the Riders -- against who they are 1-8 in the playoffs all-time... Meanwhile, the red hot Riders have won four games in a row and seven of their last eight contests overall... This marks the third-consecutive year the IronRail rivals meet in the first round of the playoffs, as the Riders defeated the Pigs in 2016 (3-0) and in 2017 (3-1) after winning the North Division title... The series now shifts to Coca-Cola Park tonight (7:05 p.m.), Saturday (6:35 p.m.) and Sunday (5:35 p.m.), if necessary.

RHP Drew Anderson (9-4, 3.87) will start for LHV against LHP Ryan Bollinger (0-1, 3.00).

First-Pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.

