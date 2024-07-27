Lexington vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lexington SC records second league victory of season, second consecutive win against Richmond Kickers to snap three-match losing streak, as Azaad Liadi, Ates Diouf hand Kickers third consecutive loss.
