Lexington Seals the Upset!
Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC YouTube Video
Xavier Zengue and Nick Firmino both scored early goals while Oliver Semmle made a key penalty save as Lexington SC took a 4-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday night.
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