Lexington SC's Women Open Season with 3-3 Draw at Fort Lauderdale United FC
Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Fort Lauderdale, FL - Lexington Sporting Club's Gainbridge Super League women's team kicked off the 2025/26 season with an eventful 3-3 draw against Fort Lauderdale United FC at Beyond Bancard Field. The match also marked the debut of new head coach Masaki Hemmi, who joins Lexington SC after serving as interim head coach for the Chicago Stars in the NWSL.
Fort Lauderdale jumped out to an early lead in the first half, scoring three goals by the 39th minute. Darya Rajaee opened the scoring in the 17th minute, followed by Catherine Barry in the 30th minute and Kiara Locklear in the 37th. Lexington SC faced challenges against a dominant Fort Lauderdale side, entering halftime down 3-0.
The second half saw a remarkable turnaround for Lexington SC. Kia McCullough started the comeback with a goal in the 50th minute, followed by Allison Pantuso in the 65th minute. Alyssa Bourgeois completed the rally with a goal in the 80th minute, leveling the score at 3-3 and sending the match into dramatic final minutes.
In stoppage time, Fort Lauderdale earned a penalty, which Jasmine Hamid converted to secure the 3-3 draw. Despite conceding the equalizer, Lexington SC displayed resilience and determination, responding from a three-goal deficit and showcasing the team's potential under Coach Hemmi.
Lexington SC will return home for their next Gainbridge Super League match, looking to build on their impressive second-half performance at their home opener, September 5, against Brooklyn FC.
POSTGAME QUOTE SHEET
Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC // August 23, 2025 // Beyond Bancard Field
Gainbridge Super League Season Opener
Head Coach Masaki Hemmi
On the team's performance and second-half comeback:
"We thought we had control of the game in the first half, but we hurt ourselves early. Coming out strong in the second half was key, and the players really locked in. The starting players on the field just need to give it their all, and tonight they did." On looking ahead to their first home match in Lexington:
"We're excited to get into Lexington! It's a long season, but we want to play in front of our friends and fans. We should've come out with three points tonight, so we're really looking forward to getting home and securing those." McKenzie Weinert
On her goal in the season opener:
"All credit goes to my teammates -- it was a great pass, and I'm just thankful I could help the team by scoring. I was really excited to get my first goal in the season opener." On takeaways and looking ahead to home games:
"There are a lot of great moments from our first game that we can build on. We're really looking forward to playing at home and having the support of our community behind us." Allison Pantuso
On her goal and the assist from Emina:
"It was a beautiful ball in from Emina -- she put it on a platter! I was excited to be there to put it away." On looking ahead to the home opener:
"I can't wait for the home opener and the opportunity to play in the LSC stadium, in front of our fans for the first time! I'm very proud to be playing for this club. Our mentality is to continue to build and get our first win!"
