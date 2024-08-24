Lexington SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Goalkeeper Amal Knight recorded a six-save shutout as Lexington SC held firm against Forward Madison FC as the sides played to a scoreless draw at Toyota Stadium.

