Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights

November 9, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Dallas Trinity FC scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation to earn a 3-2 comeback win on the road against Lexington SC.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.