Lexington SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Cameron Lancaster's early goal, Alexis Cerritos' stoppage-time winner nullifies goals from Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., Luis Álvarez, as Lexington SC and Charlotte Independence play to 2-2 draw in final USL League One match at Lexington SC Stadium.

