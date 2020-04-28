Lexington Legends Join Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY First Campaign

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends announced today they are joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) in conjunction with Feeding America®, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legends fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Lexington Legends as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to the Bluegrass community. For every $10 donated, the Legends will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

"Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY First initiative is a great representation of what the Legends stand for, coming together as a community" Said Legends President and CEO Andy Shea. "We are proud to be a part of it and proud to help God's Pantry Food Bank on a local level."

School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

In response, contributions from Legends fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times. Join the national campaign by donating and selecting the Lexington Legends at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.

