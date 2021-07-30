Lexington Legends Clinch Spot for Atlantic League Playoffs

Lexington Legends Ballpark (Lexington, KY) - In their first year as part of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, the Lexington Legends have finished first place in the first half of the South Division.

Prior to this historic year, the Legends were met with adversity through the various tribulations associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. As restrictions lessened and full capacity baseball games became prevalent once more, the Lexington Legends were able to find a new home within the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

"We are unbelievably proud of our staff and the team we were able to recruit in a short amount of time. The guys are incredibly talented and the fact that we have clinched a playoff berth in our first year in the Atlantic League, makes it even more exciting." said Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea.

The Lexington Legends are currently 32-21 and finish out the first half of the season with a three-game series against the York Revolution, starting Friday July, 30th at 7:05pm.

