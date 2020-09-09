Lexington Legends Announce Postseason Activities

September 9, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends announce postseason plans, which will serve as the conclusion for this year's Battle of the Bourbon Trail season.

The postseason kicks off at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, Septmeber 16th with a bang, as eight Legends & Leyendas players will swing for the fences in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail Home Run Derby. To complement the event, fans will be treated to 25-cent hot dogs, presented by Friends of Coal.

The festvities will continue Thursday, September 17th, with one final Stache Showdown. The Lexington Legends and Leyendas de Lexington will face off in what is sure to be an electric final exhibition game between two talented and star-studded home teams. Plus, join us as always for Thirsty Thursday, presented by Lexington Brewing and Distilling Company! Drink specials include $2 domestic cans and $3 Kentucky Ale products. First pitch is at 6:50 pm.

The fun lives on all the way through the weekend! All-star teams from Florence and Lexington will battle out a best-of-three playoff series on September 18th and 19th in Florence and Lexington, respectively. First pitch for both games is scheduled for 6:50 pm. If a third game is necessary, the two teams will play in Lexington on Sunday, September 20th at 2:15 pm to determine the series winner and Battle of the Bourbon Trail Champion!

These events will be the last chance this year for fans to see MLB stars such as Ben Revere, Brandon Phillips, and Robbie Ross Jr. sport a Lexington uniform.

"This is a perfect way to wrap up this once in a lifetime venture. This summer has been incredible for this community, players, staff, and the game of baseball. We're very proud of this significant accomplishment." Said Andy Shea, Lexington Legends President & CEO.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting lexingtonlegends.com. Face Coverings are required at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.