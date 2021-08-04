Lexington Batters Rockers to Open Second Half

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends opened the second half of the Atlantic League season with a 13-4 win over High Point Wednesday night in Lexington.

High Point starter Bryce Hensley was touched for eight runs in the first after the Rockers had taken an early 1-0 lead. Giovanny Alfonzo walked and scored on a double by Jerry Downs in the top of the first.

Lexington sent 12 men to the plate in the bottom of the first and the Legends banged out eight hits including four doubles in taking an 8-1 lead.

The Legends added a pair of runs in the fourth and three more in the bottom of the eighth.

High Point cut the deficit to 10-2 with a run in the eighth inning when Randy Norris walked and Johnny Field doubled him home.

The Rockers added two more runs in the ninth when Stephen Cardullo was hit by a pitch and Downs slammed a two-run homer. It was Downs' fourth home run of the series and his 12th of the season. He has six RBI in the last two games.

Hensley (4-5) allowed 12 hits and 10 runs in three innings of work. Henry Owens (4-5) earned the win for Lexington, allowing four hits over five innings.

High Point and Lexington will conclude the three-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. in Lexington. The Rockers return home to start a 12-game homestand on Friday at 7:05 p.m. against the Long Island Ducks.

