Lexington Announces Managers for Battle of the Bourbon Trail Teams

July 11, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - After announcing the Battle of the Bourbon Trail collaboration between the Lexington Legends and the Florence Y'alls, Lexington has named their two managers, both of which are Lexington natives.

Lafayette High School graduate, University of Kentucky graduate and former Minor League Baseball Player, Eddie Brooks will manage one of Lexington's two teams. Brooks was a three-time All-State baseball player at Lafayette, where he led the team in hitting during its run to the 1989 state title. After signing on to play for the University of Kentucky, he went on to have a standout career, earning All-Southeastern Conference selection. Following his junior year, he was drafted in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played in the minor leagues for the Pirates and New York Mets. More recently, Brooks owned and operated Eddie Brooks Baseball Academy here in Lexington where he coached numerous MLB, MiLB and college baseball players. He also coached at Lexington's Bryan Station High School for nine years, winning district titles in 2012 and 2013 and finished as district runners-up from 2009-2011. In 2017, Coach Brooks was named the first baseball coach at Frederick Douglass High School.

Henry Clay High School graduate, Vanderbilt University attendee, former Minor Leaguer (both player and coach) and professional baseball scout, Steve Chandler will manage the second Lexington team. Chandler earned ten letters from Henry Clay High School, four of which were from baseball. While attending Vanderbilt University he received the Athlete of the Year award and was an All SEC outfielder in 1976 and 1977. He played professional baseball in Paintsville, Kentucky for the New York Yankees in the Class A Appalachian League in 1977 and 1978. Following his playing career, he coached locally at both Crawford Middle School and Lafayette High School, winning Kentucky State Baseball Championships in 1986, 1989 and 1992. Chandler left teaching to become a professional scout for the New York Yankees in 1992, where he earned a 1996 World Series ring. From 1999-2006, he was the Head Baseball Coach at Lexington Christian Academy. More recently, he has both coached and taught at Bryan Station High School.

"We are proud to have these very highly regarded coaches representing these Legends' teams." Said Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea. "Not only do they love this community, but their baseball resumes are a great fit for the high level of baseball we plan to showcase."

Chad Martin will also join the Battle of the Bourbon Trail as a pitching coordinator. Martin was born and raised in Lexington, KY. He was on the Paul Laurence Dunbar high school team that won the 2007 KHSAA State Championship. Chad initially went to junior college, where he was tabbed a top 100 National junior college prospect by Perfect Game and signed to play at Indiana University. After his time at IU, he was Drafted in the 10th round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. Post playing career, Chad starting mentoring pitchers all around the state and was the pitching coach for 4 years at Henry Clay High School. His pitching staff broke the school record in strikeouts each of his last 2 years in the program. Chad also owns and operates Pitching Performance Lab, an indoor baseball training facility located in Lexington. He and his business partner train baseball athletes of all ages. They have helped train MLB, MiLB and Indy ball pitchers, as well as a large amount of college, high school and youth athletes.

The Battle of the Bourbon Trail brings an exciting level of baseball to both Lexington and Florence. The four teams total will be filled with former Major Leaguers, Minor Leaguers, amateur players and college players. Each organization will field two teams, allowing for home games at both locations every Wednesday - Sunday, beginning August 1st. The season will consist of 36 games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Tryouts for the two Legends' teams will be held at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on July 22nd at 8AM.

Opening day in Lexington is on Saturday, August 1st. Tickets are on sale now. Ticket information and tryout information are available now by visiting lexingtonlegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2020

Lexington Announces Managers for Battle of the Bourbon Trail Teams - Lexington Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.