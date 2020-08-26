Lexington Adds MLB Veteran Eric Young Jr., Cole Sturgeon, Chris Proctor

August 26, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - Eric Young Jr. was drafted in the 30th round by the Colorado Rockies in 2003. He had his Major League Baseball debut with the Rockies in 2009. In 2013 Young Jr. led the National League in stolen bases (46). After five seasons in Colorado he went on to play for the New York Mets (2013-2014, 2015), Atlanta Braves (2015), New York Yankees (2016), and Los Angeles Angels (2017-2018). Young Jr. will be added to the Lexington Legends roster.

Young Jr. is the 8th MLB veteran to play for Lexington this season joining Brandon Phillips, Ben Revere, Robbie Ross, IvÃ¡n De JesÃºs Jr., Henry Owens, Jordan Pacheco, and Mike Hauschild.

Cole Sturgeon was born in Owensboro, KY and graduated from Owensboro Catholic. Sturgeon went on to become an All-American at University of Louisville and was selected in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox. Sturgeon finished the 2019 season in Triple-A Pawtucket (Red Sox). He will play outfield and pitch for the Lexington Leyendas.

Chris Proctor was selected in the 13th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers after a stellar career with the Duke Blue Devils. Proctor finished the 2019 season in Advanced-A Lakeland (Tigers) and will be a catcher on the Lexington Legends roster.

"This season continues to be one of the most innovative baseball ventures ever. More Major League talent and more big-time players coming to Lexington. We are all very proud of how everything continues to grow on and off the field. Everything at the Ballpark keeps getting better and better." said Lexington Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea.

The Battle of the Bourbon Trail games take place at Whitaker Bank Ballpark every Wednesday through Sunday until September 13th. Fans are welcome at all Battle of the Bourbon Trail games and can purchase tickets by visiting lexingtonlegends.com. Face Coverings are required at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.