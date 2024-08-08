Lewis Loves a Banger: Andre Lewis: USL League One Player of the Week
August 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from August 8, 2024
- Palmetto Sports & Entertainment to Launch Statewide on Gray Media Stations - Greenville Triumph SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Velocity FC Stories
- Velocity Notch Second Win Over Red Wolves, Sweeping Season Series
- Velocity FC Wins Against Chattanooga Red Wolves
- Velocity FC Gears Up For Pivotal Road Match Against Red Wolves SC
- Velocity FC Draw against Tormenta
- Spokane Opens Two-Match Road Trip against South Georgia