Lewis Introduced as New Rox Field Manager

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today they have hired Brian Lewis as their new Field Manager. Lewis joins the Rox after nine seasons with the La Crosse Loggers, including the last six as their Field Manager. During his time as the Loggers Field Manager, Lewis won 198 games. He ranks 15th all-time in the Northwoods League wins as a manager. In addition to his duties with the Rox, Lewis is in his sixth year as the head coach at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Lewis' long coaching history includes stints at Illinois Central College (NJCAA), Lewis & Clark Community College (NJCAA), River City Rascals (Frontier League) and Dubois County Bombers (Prospect League).

"I am honored and humbled to be chosen as the next Field Manager of the St. Cloud Rox. I would like to thank Scott, Gary, and Joe for the opportunity to lead one of the winningest franchises in Northwoods League history. The city of St. Cloud and the fans of the Rox have always been first class in every way when it comes to supporting the players and staff. I can't wait to get to the Rockpile!" said Lewis.

"We are extremely excited to have Brian Lewis be the next Field Manager of Rox Baseball. There is no doubt in my mind that he will continue the winning ways of Rox Baseball on and off the field," said Managing Partner Scott Schreiner.

Lewis replaces Rox Field Manager David Bellamy, who accepted a new coaching position at Washington State University that wouldn't allow him to return. Leading the Rox through a record-breaking season and a league best 53 wins propelled Bellamy into a new coaching position at Washington State University. Bellamy was named the 2021 Northwoods League Manager of the Year following a 53-19 record and an appearance in the Summer Collegiate World Series. It was the third Rox appearance in the championship game in the last six full Northwoods League seasons.

"Bellamy's coaching future is extremely bright. What he was able to do this past summer as the Field Manager was incredible, leading the Rox to the best record in the history of their franchise," said Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner.

The Rox will return in 2022 for their eleventh season of Northwoods League baseball. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2022 season including Kwik Trip Mini Plans, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

