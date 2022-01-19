Levesque Scores Twice, Hat Tricks Fall to Wolves

WATERTOWN, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (16-9-2, 46 pts) fell 6-3 to the Watertown Wolves (22-3-0, 64 pts) on the road Wednesday night.

Danbury had the better start on Wednesday, jumping on Watertown with Nicola Levesque's sixth of the season at 2:06 of the first. However, the Hat Tricks couldn't seize the momentum from the early tally.

Watertown answered 43 seconds after and took the lead soon after that at 9:31. Danbury trailed for just over two minutes before Levesque scored his second of the night.

It is the second-straight multi-goal game for Levesque, who has now played six games this season.

The Hat Tricks went to the first intermission trailing 3-2. Each team netted a goal in the second, including Cory Anderson's short-handed goal for his 18th of the season.

After heading into the third period trailing 4-3, the Hat Tricks went to a power play at 6:08.

During the power play, Watertown's Justin MacDonald scored short-handed at 7:54 to make it 5-3. Just 1:42 after that, Yannick Tifu added insurance for Watertown, increasing their lead to 6-3.

Danbury could not muster any more offense and dropped the contest 6-3.

Watertown has now won 13-straight games as the two teams head to Danbury to complete a home-and-home on Friday.

