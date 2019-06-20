Leveille Returns

The Port Huron Prowlers are very pleased to announce the return of #48 Chris Leveille. Leveille last donned a Prowlers sweater during the 2016 Commissioners Cup Finals, clinching game in Port Huron. Since then Leveille dressed in 135 games with the Brampton Beast (ECHL) recording 96 pts in 135 games played. During this time he also received a call up to the AHL, (American Hockey League), with Montreal Canadians affiliate the Laval Rocket, recording 1 assist in 6 games. Most recently Leveille skated with the Watertown Wolves posting 17 pts, 8 goals and 9 assists, in just 6 games.

Leveille, a native of Guelph, ON, will be 32 years old at the start of the 2019-20 season. He played his junior hockey with the Guelph Storm of the OHL (Ontario Hockey League). Then turned pro in 2008-09 with the Fayetteville FireAntz of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). SPHL two-time 1st team All Star, 2009-10 2010-2011, and led the SPHL in scoring the 2010-11 season. The 2016 FHL champion is excited to return to Port Huron. "It's awesome, I'm really excited. Port Huron is close to home for me, and we won a championship last time I was there" Leveille said when asked about returning to the Prowlers.

Fans will get a chance to catch Leveille and the Prowlers in action for the home opener on November 8th, when they take on the Columbus River Dragons.

