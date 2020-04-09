Letter from Team President Naomi Silver

Dear Red Wings Fans,

Since 1877, Red Wings baseball has been woven into the fabric of our community. An organization where generations of Rochesterians have turned to create lifelong memories with their family and friends each spring and summer.

Today was supposed to be Opening Day for the 2020 season. And while we are not gathered together as a community at Frontier Field to celebrate the start of another season, today is still a day of unity and hope.

Today we are all asked to join as a team to battle the COVID-19 virus by doing all the things that our government officials and medical professionals have asked us to do - wash your hands, practice social distancing, wear a mask if you have to visit an essential business and stay home! The more vigilant our community is in taking all these precautions the sooner we will all be together celebrating at the ballpark.

I have always been amazed at the generous spirit of our community and at times like these that immense generosity has been on full display, especially demonstrated by all those health care professionals, first responders and other essential workers. We tip our cap to you!

Until we can gather at the ballpark please know that we are thinking of you, your family and everyone in the Red Wings family and we anxiously await the opportunity to welcome our entire community through the gates of Frontier Field. In the meantime, please stay safe and stay healthy!

So let's #ROCTogether and we will be even stronger on the other side of this.

Go Wings!

Naomi Silver

President/CEO/COO

Rochester Community Baseball

