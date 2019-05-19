Let's Make Walleye History Together

TOLEDO, OH - The Walleye are up 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals vs. the Tulsa Oilers. With a victory on Monday the Walleye would claim their first-ever Conference Championship and earn a spot in the Kelly Cup Finals!

The BEST part, GAME SIX is in T-TOWN at the HUNTINGTON CENTER on Monday, May 20 at 7:35 p.m. Come be part of this historic moment!

Tickets are going fast. The Walleye have played for six standing room only playoff crowds this year. The Walleye are averaging 7,059 per game in the playoffs over eight games, which is the most for any team in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. For tickets go online to toledowalleye.com/playoffs or call the box office at 419-725-9255.

CONFERENCE FINALS SCHEDULE

Game 6: Monday, May 20 at 7:35 p.m. at Toledo

Game 7: Wednesday, May 22 at 8:05 p.m. at Tulsa | WATCH PARTY at FIFTH THIRD FIELD (if necessary)

Should the Walleye advance to the Kelly Cup Finals they would face the Eastern Conference champion Newfoundland Growlers. The schedule would be (all times EST):

Game 1: Saturday, May 25 @ 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland

Game 2: Sunday, May 26 @ 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland

Game 3: Wednesday, May 29 @ 7:35 p.m. at Toledo

Game 4: Friday, May 31 @ 7:35 p.m. at Toledo

Game 5: Saturday, June 1 @ 7:35 p.m. at Toledo

Game 6: Tuesday, June 4 @ 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland

Game 7: Wednesday, June 5 @ 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland

