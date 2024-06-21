"Lethal in Front of Goal!": USL League One Goal of the Week, Week 11 Winner
June 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Check out the Charlotte Independence Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from June 21, 2024
- Owls Can't Stop Rising 'Mingos in Gritty Away Defeat - Union Omaha
- Velocity FC Focusing 'All Eyes' on Lexington SC - Spokane Velocity FC
- Spokane Velocity FC Signs Ish Jome - Spokane Velocity FC
- Red Wolves Return Home to Face Tormenta - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Independence Stories
- Jacks Fall Short On The Road Against The Greenville Triumph
- Four Unanswered Goals Lead the Jacks to Victory Over Chattanooga
- Jacks Defeat Richmond Kickers on the Road in USL Jägermeister Cup
- Independence Splits Points After Late Goal by Tormenta FC
- Jacks Tie Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, 2-2, in USL Jägermeister Cup