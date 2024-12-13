Lester Quinones Records Season-HIgh 39 PTS on 58% FG VS. Legends

December 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.