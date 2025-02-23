Lester Quinones Goes off for SEASON-HIGH 39 PTS, 12 REB & 7 3PM in Victory over the Charge
February 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video
Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 23, 2025
- Nets Complete Regular Season Sweep against Magic - Long Island Nets
- Charge Defeated at Home - Cleveland Charge
- Osceola Magic Comeback Falls Short in Long Island - Osceola Magic
- Season High from Quinones Pushes Birmingham to Win at Cleveland - Birmingham Squadron
- South Bay Lakers Take Down Valley Suns 118-98 - South Bay Lakers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.