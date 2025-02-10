Lester Quinones' Best Plays of the Season So Far
February 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video
He makes it look effortless! Birmingham Squadron star Lester Quinones is averaging 21.3 points this season and dropped 30+ in six different games, earning himself a spot at #NBAAllStar!
Watch the #GLeagueUpNextGame presented by AT&T on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3:30 PM/ET on Tubi.
Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 10, 2025
- Herd Completes Trade with Mexico City - Wisconsin Herd
- Ruben Nembhard Jr. Named to USA Basketball February 2025 Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team - Capital City Go-Go
- USA Basketball Announces February 2025 Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team - Birmingham Squadron
- Three Osceola Magic Players to Compete in FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers - Osceola Magic
- Game Preview: at Rip City Remix - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.