Lester Quinones' Best Plays of the Season So Far

February 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video







He makes it look effortless! Birmingham Squadron star Lester Quinones is averaging 21.3 points this season and dropped 30+ in six different games, earning himself a spot at #NBAAllStar!

Watch the #GLeagueUpNextGame presented by AT&T on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3:30 PM/ET on Tubi.

