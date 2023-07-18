Lesson Acquired for Wilson

July 18, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have acquired Tate Leeson in a trade from the Elmira River Sharks for the rights of Elijah Wilson. Leeson led Elmira in points last season with and has proved to be a fast, goal scoring forward with a very high compete level. Leeson has SPHL experience and is from Smiths Falls, Ontario. Elijah Wilson will be missed in Watertown but we are wishing him the best of luck, hopefully cracking an SPHL roster spot this season. Thank you for your time in Watertown, Eli!

To purchase a "Leeson," jersey, or any of your favorite players, buy tickets and more check out Watertownwolves.net or email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.