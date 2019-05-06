NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Less Than One Month Until the Season Starts

May 6, 2019 - West Coast League (WCL) - Wenatchee AppleSox News Release

The 20th season in Wenatchee AppleSox history is less than a month away from starting.

As we celebrate the history of summer-college baseball in the Apple Capital, don't miss these special nights and giveaways...

June 5 ..... Cap Night

June 16 ... Rally Towel Night

July 3 ....... Fireworks Night

July 9 ....... Coyote Bobblehead Night

July 13 ..... Marco Gonzales Bobblehead Night

July 15 ..... Military Appreciation Night

Aug. 8 ...... Hawaiian Night

Now is the time to purchase your tickets for the season. Season tickets run $115 for general-admission seating and $215 for premium seating. Single-game tickets are $7 ($6 for children under 12) for general admission and $12 ($11 for children under 12) for premium seats. Tickets can be purchased at the AppleSox office on 610 N Mission St #204 Monday-Friday at any time from 9 am-5 pm.

If you aren't sure which games you want to go to, consider purchasing an AppleSox MVP Card sponsored by PAK-it-RITE. MVP Cards give you four tickets to any 2019 AppleSox game for just $20 (a savings of $8). As an extra perk, the MVP Cards include a $5 discount on the back for your next shipment at PAK-it-RITE. Purchase yours today at PAK-it-RITE today on 36 N. Chelan Ave. in Wenatchee. They are open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Please note that the start times for the 2019 season have changed. Monday-Saturday home games now begin at 6:35 (with the exception of July 3, which begins at 7:05) and Sunday home games now start at 5:35.

