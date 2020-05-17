Less Than 100 Spaces Remain for Next Friday's Movie Night

On Friday morning, we announced the start of a Movie Night Series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Limited spaces are available to ensure all proper social distancing requirements. 48 hours later, less than 100 spaces are remaining. Reserve your space now to watch a movie under the lights next Friday, May 22nd!

All seating will take place on the field. Family Spaces are 10' x 10' and limited amounts are available. Family Spaces are limited to 4 members of the same party. Mega Family Spaces are available for parties up to 8 people and are 10' x 20' with 10' in between each party.

Tickets must be pre-purchased and recommended to purchase online.

