Leslie David Baker Ticket Packages Announced

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades announced two special ticket packages for Tuesday, May 10, when actor Leslie David Baker will be appearing at The Dutch as the Renegades host the Aberdeen IronBirds at 7:05 p.m.

A limited number of ticket packages will be available exclusively online here (GadesGroups.com) by entering the password "Stanley". Fans can choose from two different packages:

Bobblehead Package - $30 per ticket

- Leslie David Baker Bobblehead

- Valley Reserved ticket

VIP Package - $100 per ticket

- VIP Meet & Greet with Leslie David Baker

- A pretzel

- Leslie David Baker Bobblehead

- Valley Reserved ticket

The Renegades home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 against the Brooklyn Cyclones at 7:05 p.m. The 2022 season features 10 giveaway nights and 23 fireworks shows, including a Super Fireworks Show to celebrate Independence Day on July 3.

