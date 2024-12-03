Leonard Miller Named Kia G League Player of the Month - November 2024

December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves YouTube Video







Mr. Double-Double is DOMINATING! The Minnesota Timberwolves assignee is your @Kia NBA G League Player of the Month for November after averaging 23.1 PTS & 13.2 REB to lead the Iowa Wolves to a 9-1 record.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.