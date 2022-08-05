Leonard Heading Back to Roanoke

The Dawgs announced Friday that Sean Leonard will be heading back to Roanoke for training camp in October.

Leonard spent the 2021-2022 season between both Roanoke and the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. The five-foot-ten defenseman appeared in 21 regular games for the Dawgs, registering six assists, seven fights, and a plus-10 plus/minus rating before adding his first professional goal and three assists in the President's Cup Playoffs. Leonard also played in 31 games for the Admirals, notching five assists and 121 penalty minutes during his time in the ECHL.

Prior to joining the Dawgs last year, the Rockaway Park, New York native spent his first professional campaign in the FPHL with the Port Huron Prowlers and the Elmira Enforcers during the 2020-2021 season. In 21 combined appearances, the left-shot defenseman recorded five assists. During his four-year collegiate career, Leonard earned second-team All-MASCAC honors as a senior for UMass-Dartmouth (NCAA-DIII) after transferring from SUNY-Fredonia. In 101 total college games, Leonard totaled 45 points.

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is set for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drops against Fayetteville at 7:05 P.M. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of August 5, 2022:

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

