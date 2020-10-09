Lemonade League Fall Classic Announced

LANSING, Mich. - Following a successful Lemonade League during the summer, the Lansing Lugnuts announced today that a Lemonade League Fall Classic will be held at Jackson® Field™ at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23rd.

Created as a college wood-bat league to pinch-hit for the canceled Minor League Baseball season, the Lemonade League sold out all 20 of its games from July through August. This Fall Classic will feature the Lemonade League's yellow baseballs for a seven-inning game, showcasing college baseball players from around Michigan.

The first 500 fans to enter Jackson® Field™ will receive a Noah Syndergaard Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by MI Student Aid, and the game will be followed by a Home Run Derby featuring two sluggers from each team.

"A Fall Classic reboot of our Lemonade League games seems so intriguing," said Lugnuts Director of Stadium Events Greg Kigar, who had served as the Lemonade League's Commissioner over the summer. "To be able to expand on our brand and get more people exposed to the product sounds like a lot of fun. On top of it all, we can get the players some game experience before everyone shuts down for the winter."

Tickets are available by reaching the Lugnuts at (517) 485-4500 or [email protected]

