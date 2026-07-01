Leigh Veidman Joins Devon Kerr to Discuss Building Clubs from the Ground up: USL All Access
Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Devon Kerr welcomed Spokane Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman to the show to talk about constructing Spokane's roster as an expansion club, preview its upcoming game against Forward Madison FC, as well as his coaching history at all levels of the USL and his playing career that saw him make stints with Liverpool and Everton's youth academies before playing collegiately in Middle America.
Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new episodes throughout the 2026 campaign.
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