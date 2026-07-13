Leicy Santos Stunner, Ryanne Brown Golazo, & More: All Goals from Matchweek 12
Published on July 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Catch up on all the goals from NWSL Matchweek 12! NWSL Rivalry Week presented by Ally continues this Wednesday, July 15 at Gotham FC take on Washington Spirit at 8PM ET on ESPN.
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 13, 2026
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