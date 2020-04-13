Lehigh Valley Phantoms Launch GOALS4LV Challenge to Fight COVID-19

Lehigh Valley, Pa - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to announce the launch of a #GOALS4LV Challenge in order to raise funds to be used locally to fight against COVID-19. The donations will go to the LVHN COVID-19 Emergency Fund supporting the emergent needs of patients and staff during the global pandemic COVID-19.

"We are proud to be helping our Community through our partner, LVHN, their staff, EMT and hospital workers on the front lines and the entire community with the #GOALS4LV Challenge," stated Phantoms co-owner Jim Brooks. "We believe this will be a fun and productive way for everyone in the community to support this cause and these workers, while the Phantoms match the first $10,000 in donations."

The Phantoms officially nominate all of Phan Nation to participate in this challenge as we aim to come together as one to help put an end to COVID-19. We are encouraging everybody to use whatever they can find around the house to act as a hockey stick and ball. You can use a broom, bat, golf club, or whatever you can find, the more creative the better. You will then film a video of yourself taking as many shots on "a goal" as you can in 20 seconds (the proper amount of time for hand washing) and for each that you score you may donate $1.00 (or more) to help fight COVID-19 by visiting LVHN.org/GOALS4LV. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms organization will proudly match each dollar donated up to $10,000. After you score your goals and make your donation, post your video on social media using the hashtag #GOALS4LV and nominate three of your friends or family to participate as well.

"We know that our community wants to help fight this pandemic and show support for all the front-line workers, so we urge everyone to stay home and keep their social distance and we challenge you to shoot for a hat trick together as we accumulate GOALS4LV and accumulate funds to help fight this deadly virus," said Phantoms co-owner Rob Brooks. "The Phantoms are here to support our community and want you to join us in our challenge."

While fans are not currently able to watch the Phantoms score goals on the ice, we can all come together as one to score some goals for the Lehigh Valley community and help make a difference as we fight this pandemic as a team.

For more information visit phantomshockey.com or to make your donation, please visit LVHN.org/GOALS4LV.

