(Moosic, PA) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre dropped 6-1 to Lehigh Valley on Saturday night. Jamie Westbrook recorded his 12th home run of the season. They lead the series 3-2 with one more tomorrow at 1:05 PM.

The IronPigs utilized the long ball from the start of the game. Jake Cave had a solo shot in the first for an early lead.

Lehigh Valley added three more in the second. Rafael Marchan reached on an error and John Hicks walked to reach. A three-run homer from Scott Kingery made it 4-0.

Marchan led off the fourth with a home run of his own and Kingery rocked his second of the day in the 7th. The IronPigs led 6-0.

The RailRiders got on the board in the bottom half when Westbrook sent a ball 420 feet to centerfield for the team's first run of the game. SWB finished down 6-1.

Tanner Tully (L, 5-3) got the start going six innings allowing five runs, only two earned. He struck out four. Zac Houston made his RailRiders debut, tossing an inning and a third giving up a home run. Anthony Misiewicz made his Yankees organizational debut throwing 1.2 frames clean.

Nick Nelson (W, 1-1) pitched five shutout innings allowing two hits and a walk. Jeremy Walker let up a homer in his two frames. Luis Ortiz put up two shutout innings.

The RailRiders and IronPigs will wrap up their series and head into the All-Star break tomorrow. Righty Jhony Brito is set to get the start at 1:05 PM.

