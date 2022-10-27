Lehigh County, Lehigh Valley IronPigs Issue Joint Statement

October 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Lehigh County and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have issued the following statement:

Lehigh County and the IronPigs are committed to continuing to work together to close the remaining funding gap on the current construction project underway at Coca-Cola Park. Such construction was necessitated by Major League Baseball's 2021 requirements of Minor League teams to update their facilities in order to operate within new facility standards by April, 2023.

Although disappointed by the votes of the four City of Allentown Council members at yesterday's meeting, the IronPigs and Lehigh County are jointly committed to determining a plan to allow the already existing construction process to be completed on time in advance of Opening Day next season.

The IronPigs have signed a lease extension to play in Lehigh County's Coca-Cola Park thru the 2052 season and the current construction will allow the IronPigs to meet MLB's facility standards. The IronPigs will call Lehigh County and Coca-Cola Park home for decades and generations to come.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 27, 2022

Lehigh County, Lehigh Valley IronPigs Issue Joint Statement - Lehigh Valley IronPigs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.