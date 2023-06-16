Legos and Cars Homestand Begins Tuesday, June 20th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, June 20th for their sixth homestand of the 2023 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics affiliate) from Tuesday, June 20th until Sunday, June 25th.

Tuesday, June 20 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase parking and outfield tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2 dollars. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2 dollars.

Wednesday, June 21 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

RBFCU Military Appreciation Night - Courtesy of RBFCU, all active and retired military members can receive up to four free bullpen or outfield reserved tickets by showing their military ID at the 1st Base Box Office.

Military City - The Missions will take the field wearing their 'Military City' jerseys.

Thursday, June 22 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets and parking. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, June 23 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Used Car Night - Courtesy of Security Service Federal Credit Union, fans will have the opportunity to win a used vehicle during the game! This event returns for the first time since the 2019 season.

Saturday, June 24 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

LEGO® NINJAGO® Make-N-Take Event - Kids will have the opportunity to take home a baby dragon build courtesy of LEGO®. After the game, fans can stick around for a spectacular fireworks display. Following the fireworks, a special episode of LEGO® NINJAGO® will be played at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Sodas and popcorn will be provided during the episode screening.

Goodwill Donation Day - In a partnership with Goodwill, fans who donate gently used items will receive two tickets to a future Missions game.

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, June 25 vs. Midland RockHounds - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Six Flags Sunday - Courtesy of Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the first 250 kids 48 inches or shorter will receive a free ticket to Six Flags!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

