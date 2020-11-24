Legien Joins Havoc for Upcoming Season

HUNTSVILLE - SPHL newcomer Jared Legien signed with the Huntsville Havoc for the 2020-21 season, Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

Legien, 22 years old, joins the Havoc after competing for the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology during the 2019-20 season. Last season with the Ooks, Legien played in 28 games tallying 48 points with 32 goals and 16 assists, finishing second in overall league scoring. His play with NAIT last year earned him all-conference first team honors as well as being named the Conference Rookie of the Year.

Before attending NAIT, the Saskatchewan native played five seasons at the Junior Hockey level for teams in the WHL and SJHL. During his time in junior hockey he scored 94 goals and added 91 assists.

Legien joins Rob Darrar, Tyler Piacentini, Sy Nutketvitch among others as part of the Havoc's offensive line.

