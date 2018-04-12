Legends to Give away Coach Mark Stoops Bobblehead

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends are excited to announce they will be giving away University of Kentucky Football Head Coach, Mark Stoops bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans that enter the gates of Whitaker Bank Ballpark on June 12, 2018.

The seven-inch tall bobblehead will reflect Coach Stoops standing on the sidelines of Kroger Field with his hands on his hips, donning a white UK short-sleeve quarter zip with khakis, along with a white UK hat. He will also have on the classic football radio headset and sunglasses.

Coach Mark Stoops became the head coach of the University of Kentucky in 2013 and immediately turned the program around. After a 2-10 record his first season, he won more games in 2014 than the last two seasons combined. Coach Stoops led the Wildcats to an overall 7-6 record in 2017. Prior to Kentucky, he was the defensive coordinator for the University of Arizona and Florida State University. He is also the brother of Bob Stoops, former Head Coach at the University of Oklahoma.

"Coach Stoops is not only a great football coach, but also a great member of our community. We are thrilled to have another University of Kentucky coach bobblehead at the ballpark this year," said Legends President/CEO Andy Shea.

The Legends have had a variety of bobblehead giveaways in the past featuring University of Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari, former UK basketball player DeMarcus Cousins, Lafayette H.S. alum Anderson Miller, a duo bobblehead featuring former UK golfer J.B. Holmes and Kentucky native, Kenny Perry, along with many more. On the day of June 12, gates will open one hour ahead of first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The night will also feature $0.25 Eisenberg Hot Dogs all night long.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

