Legends, Hot Rods & Bats Announce Team Kentucky Campaign

Lexington, KY -- The Lexington Legends, in conjunction with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Class-A, Rays) and Louisville Bats (AAA, Reds) are proud to join together in announcing the Team Kentucky campaign to benefit charities in each of the three cities.

The three clubs have come together for the first time to create a tee-shirt that showcases both the unity of the clubs and the commonwealth. Shirts are available at https://lexington.milbstore.com/ for preorder. Shirts will cost $15 on the Legends' website and $5 of every shirt sold will be donated to The Coronavirus Response Fund, which is organized by the United Way of the Bluegrass and Blue Grass Community Foundation to provide resources to organizations who support our region.

"We are proud to be a part of the Commonwealth of Kentucky" says Legends President and CEO Andy Shea "Joining together with the Hot Rods and the Bats on this project allows us to help our individual communities, while still coming together as one great state."

All three team's logos appear on the shirt and placed in an equal line across a silhouette of Kentucky. The words "We are Team Kentucky" surround the silhouette from above and below, stressing that everyone in the commonwealth -- including Minor League Baseball -- is banding together to slow the spread and flatten the curve.

Louisville will be donating to the Louisville COVID-19 Relief Fund, while Bowling Green will be donating a portion of their proceeds to HOTEL Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to finding solutions for the affordable housing crisis and homelessness. Production of the shirts will begin on May 15th and shipped thereafter.

