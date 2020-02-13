Legends Announce 2020 Promotional Schedule

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends are excited to announce the 2020 Promotional Schedule which includes a variety of nights the whole family can enjoy. From giveaways to theme nights, the Legends' 20th season is sure to be full of memorable moments including 13 fireworks displays.

"In our 20th season, we are proud to offer fans another fun-filled season of Legends baseball. Our promotional schedule will appeal to fans of all ages as we continue to offer affordable family fun for the community," said Legends President/CEO, Andy Shea.

Kicking off the season will be Opening Night on April 9th with postgame fireworks! Fans can bring their dogs for the first Pepsi Bark in the Park and enjoy $2 beer presented by Lexington Brewing Co.

After another championship season, fans will be able to dig for their very own 2019 South Atlantic League Championship Ring on Friday, April 10th.

The following night on Saturday, April 11th the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2019 SAL Championship Replica Ring presented by Lexington Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

The Force will be strong on Friday, May 8th when Star Wars Night returns to the Lexington Galaxy.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on May 22nd will receive a Jared Lorenzen statue presented by KSR. A Covington, Kentucky native, Lorenzen had a standout four-year career at UK and held school records for total offense yardage in a game, consecutive passes without an interception and passing yardage in a game. He went on to play professionally with the New York Giants and was a member of the 2007 Super Bowl Championship team. Lorenzen passed away on July 3rd, 2019.

"Jared was not only a fierce competitor on the field for the University of Kentucky Football, but also dedicated to the entire Kentucky community. We are proud to be able to honor him with a statue giveaway while contributing to an organization that he was so passionate about," said Shea.

On Friday, May 29th YouTube and literary sensation Pete the Cat will be wandering Whitaker Bank Ballpark ready for photos and fun!

Nickelodeon's Paw Patrol brings Rubble and Chase to Lexington on Friday, June 12th at 7:05pm. Fans can mingle with the two, as well as take photos and interact with them.

On Saturday, June 13th it is First Responders Night presented by WoodmenLife. The first 1,000 fans will receive First Responder Baseball Cards with local heroes that were submitted by fans.

Faith and Family Night will take place on Friday, July 24th at 7:05pm that will feature a postgame concert with an artist to be named at a later date.

On Friday, August 14th, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Lexington-native Walker Buehler bobblehead presented by LEX18. The bobblehead will feature Buehler in his Henry Clay High School uniform. Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of Vanderbilt University as the 24th overall selection in the 2015 MLB Draft, he had another elite season on the mound in 2019 finishing with a 14-4 overall record and 3.26 ERA.

The 2020 season will also feature Jewish Heritage Night (Monday, April 13th), Italian Heritage Night (Monday, June 29th) and Irish Heritage Night (Monday, August 10th).

The Legends will once again become Las Leyendas as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diviersion initiative. Sunday, April 12th, Tuesday, May 5th, Sunday, May 24th, Sunday, July 26th and Sunday, August 16th will feature food trucks, dancers and other in-game festivities to honor Latin American Heritage.

Returning for 2020 will be popular promotional nights such as Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by LBX (Saturday, May 30th) and Superhero Night (Sunday, July 26th). Weekly promotions will return also, including $0.25 hot dogs presented by the Kentucky Coal Association on Tuesdays, Thirsty Thursdays presented by Lexington Brewing Co. and Bark in the Park presented by Pepsi. Kids 12 and under get in free on Sundays with Family Playtime on the Field!

A new addition to the Days of the Week Promotions is Fri-Yay! Fans can enjoy $3 hard seltzers and $4 canned cocktails from the time gates open until the end of the first inning every Friday night (excluding April 24th).

The Legends open the 2020 season with an exhibition game facing the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday, April 7th then Opening Day at Whitaker Bank Ballpark is Thursday, April 9th at 7:05pm.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. The Legends are three-time SAL champions, going back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14, 2020.

