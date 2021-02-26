Legends Agree to Terms with Aklinski, Self, Owens, and Five More

LPARK - The Lexington Legends announced today that they have agreed to terms with eight players. Former UK Wildcat Ben Aklinski, former Louisville Cardinal Derek Self, and former Boston Red Sox pitcher, Battle of the Bourbon Trail alum Henry Owens will join five other newly signed players in Lexington during the Legends inaugural Atlantic League campaign.

Ben Aklinski - The 32nd round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies and former UK Wildcat is the first outfielder signed by the Legends. Aklinski hit .304 in 2018 for the Wildcats with 42 RBI's. Aklinski will wear #3 for the Legends in honor of his late University of Kentucky teammate Ben Jordan who passed away earlier this winter.

Derek Self - Former University of Louisville relief pitcher returns to the Bluegrass after a very successful eight years in the Washington Nationals Organization. Self built a storied career in the minors throwing 476 innings total since 2012. In 2020, Self pitched for the Sugarland Skeeters and posted a 2.63 ERA through 12 appearances.

Henry Owens - Returning to the Legends after the 2020 Battle of the Bourbon Trail, Henry was the first round (36th overall) selection of the Boston Red Sox during the 2011 MLB Draft. Owens was promoted to the major leagues on August 4, 2015 when he made his debut by striking out the first batter he faced in the game, Jacoby Ellsbury. Owens posted a 4-6 record throughout his time in the major leagues with an earned run average of 5.19 and 71 strikeouts.

"This first round of signings is a perfect snapshot of what we have to look forward to in Lexington. Players from Kentucky, University of Kentucky, and guys with Major League Baseball experience. We are very excited about having these guys take the field for us." Says Legends President and CEO Andy Shea.

Opening Day for the Legends is June 1st. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting lexingtonlegends.com. Face Coverings are required at the ballpark.

