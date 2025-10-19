MLS Atlanta United FC

Legendary Goalkeeper Brad Guzan Reflects Ahead of His Final Game

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video


Legendary Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan has retired from professional soccer after 21 years.

Check out the Atlanta United FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central