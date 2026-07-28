Legendary EE Coach Frank 'Pop' Ivy to be Inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Published on July 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The final members of the 2026 Canadian Football Hall of Fame class of 2026 have been announced, and legendary Edmonton Eskimos coach Frank 'Pop' Ivy will be posthumously inducted in September's ceremony.

Following six years as an assistant with his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma, Ivy was named Head Coach of Edmonton prior to the 1954 season. He guided the Eskimos to an 11-5 mark in his first year, and across four seasons, he compiled a 50-14 regular season record for a .781 winning percentage - the highest in league history. He is one of three head coaches with at least 10 victories in every season at the helm and his 14 consecutive regular season wins across 1954-55 are tied for the second-longest streak in CFL history.

Edmonton finished first in the Western Interprovincial Football Union (WIFU) in each of Ivy's seasons; he is one of five head coaches to accomplish the feat in at least four consecutive campaigns. Ivy led the Eskimos to a Grey Cup victory in his debut season - Edmonton's first-ever championship and the first of three consecutive titles.

The Class of 2026 will be feted on the eve of the annual Hall of Fame Game with the Alouettes visiting the hometown Tiger-Cats on Friday, September 18.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum, located on the fourth floor of Hamilton Stadium, operates as a non-profit registered charity. Since 1963, it has been home to more than 80,000 Canadian football artifacts, ranging from equipment and trophies to photos and videos, spanning the rich history of the game.

FULL CFHOF CLASS OF 2026

Brandon Banks

Sean Millington

Charleston Hughes

Calvin Tiggle

Jim Evenson

Frank "Pop" Ivy







Canadian Football League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.