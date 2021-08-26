Lefty Leal Activated from IL, Will Start Tonight
August 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster move today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher David Leal activated from Injured List
David Leal, 24, was taken by Oakland from Louisiana Tech in the 38th round of the 2019 draft, opening the season in Low-A Stockton before a call-up to Lansing. He made six appearances, five starts, with the Lugnuts, striking out 34 batters while walking just five (two intentional) in 24 2/3 innings before he was placed on the Injured List on August 11. In 93 career MiLB innings, the Houston native has walked just ten batters (two intentional) while whiffing 115.
Leal is scheduled to start tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the West Michigan Whitecaps, the third game of a six-game series at Jackson® Field™. For more information, please visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
