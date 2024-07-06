Sports stats



Chicago Red Stars

Left Foot. Top Corner. Mal Swanson #nwsl

July 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Red Stars YouTube Video


Check out the Chicago Red Stars Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...

National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 6, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central